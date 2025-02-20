The finale for the first season of Disney Plus' hit animated streaming series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has only just premiered this week, but Marvel Studios is already looking ahead at season 2 with an early glimpse of Gwen Stacy and her alter ego Spider-Gwen as they'll appear in the show, courtesy of showrunner Jeff Trammell, seen above.

Gwen Stacy's addition to the cast will mark some interesting developments for the character, as well as the show. In comics, Gwen Stacy was Peter Parker's first true love, but she died tragically in a fight with the Green Goblin back in 1973. Then, in 2014, a new version of Gwen Stacy from another reality in the Multiverse was introduced as Spider-Gwen (or as she's most often known in-universe, Spider-Woman or more recently Ghost Spider), going on to star in the Spider-Verse animated movies.

What's interesting about YFNSM's version is that it appears she'll be from the same reality in which the core narrative takes place, rather than another world of the Multiverse, but she'll still be getting powers.

While the original Marvel Comics Gwen Stacy has been dead since 1973 (despite a few fake-outs over the years), she's actually about to be resurrected in the core Marvel Universe as Dark Gwenpool, a violent, Deadpool-esque mercenary with "Weapon-X powers."

All episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are out now on Disney Plus.

