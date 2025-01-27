Marvel's new Spider-Man show has already been renewed for season 3, even though season 1 hasn't even started yet

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Marvel's latest animated Disney Plus series, has already been renewed for season 3 – even though season 1 hasn't even premiered yet.



"I've now read all the scripts for season 2, we're halfway through the animatics," Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, said in a new interview with The Movie Podcast .

"Jeff [Trammell, head writer] is building brick by brick and this show starts to pay off, you feel that in season 1, you grow connected to these characters, so that when everything starts to lock into place and pay off by the end of the season – I don't know about you guys, but I feel it really deeply in my soul. And it just gets deeper and deeper in subsequent seasons. We're greenlit for through season 3, so in a couple weeks I'm going to hear his pitch for the third season."

Hudson Thames voices Peter Parker in the new series, which follows an alternate timeline where Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo) becomes his mentor instead of Tony Stark. The voice cast also includes Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius, while Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reprise their roles as Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil, and Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney Plus on January 29 – for more information, check out our Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man release schedule.