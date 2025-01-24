Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will soon be swinging onto our screens, and the release schedule is a little funky. The series, which is canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, explores Peter Parker's origin story and his very early days as everyone's favorite web-slinger. The show takes place in a different universe, however, where Norman Osborn mentors Peter instead of Tony Stark - and I'm sure you can guess how well that goes.

Below, we go into detail about how to watch the new Disney Plus show. This includes how many episodes there are and when the premiere will air.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 1 and 2 will be available on Disney Plus on January 29, 2025. At the moment, we don't know the exact time that the episodes will air but we can expect this to be in the morning or after midnight. We'll update you with exact times and time zones the second we know.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man release schedule: When are new episodes out?

New episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be released every Wednesday on Disney Plus. They'll run through January and into February 2025. You can see the full planned release schedule below.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 1 – January 29

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 2 – January 29

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 3 – February 5

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 4 – February 5

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 5 – February 5

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 6 – February 12

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 7 – February 12

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 8 – February 12

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 9 - February 19

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 10 - February 19

How many episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are there?

There are 10 episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Where can I watch Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?

Your Friendly Spider-Man is only Disney Plus. This means that you're only able to watch the show on Disney Plus. You'll need a Disney Plus subscription in order to be able to watch.

