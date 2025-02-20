Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man finale brings back fan-favorite Spidey voice actor for a perfect cameo in another role

Warning: the following features major spoilers for the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man finale...

After a season filled with exciting cameos, new Disney Plus series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man arguably saved the best until last.

During the thrilling conclusion (which you can read about in full with our Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man ending explained), fans were treated to cameos from the likes of Charlie Cox's Daredevil to What If...?'s Watcher.

However, just when we thought it couldn't get any better, we see Aunt May visiting a certain someone in prison – Peter Parker's mysterious father Richard Parker, who up until this point hadn't been mentioned all season.

The cameo certainly came as quite a surprise given that not only does it reveal that Richard is alive, but he's serving time behind bars for a currently unknown crime, details that May is hiding from Peter. It's clearly setting events up for the upcoming second season, which will likely see Peter's world shaken as he discovers this truth, probably becoming embroiled in a conspiracy surrounding Richard.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

But there's more to this cameo than initially meets the eye as Richard is voiced by none other than Josh Keaton, a legendary voice actor who has actually voiced Spider-Man himself in the much beloved The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series.

That popular show from 2008 is very important to fans, especially since it was tragically canceled early after only two seasons due to IP disputes between Sony and Disney. It's therefore lovely to see Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man nod to this series by bringing in Keaton to voice another Parker, this time Richard instead of Peter.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's something Keaton himself clearly feels touched by, taking to Instagram to praise the work done by the team behind the series. Sharing a picture of Richard and his name in the credits, Keaton wrote: "Call me Daddy, Parker. Thanks Marvel, Jeff Trammell, Sara Sherman for having me be a part of this great show. The entire production staff is doing a bang up job."

A post shared by Josh Keaton (@spacepadre) A photo posted by on

We will have to wait and see if Keaton does reprise the role in the upcoming second season but for now, it's certainly a nice treat for fans.

All episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are out now on Disney Plus. Check out our guide to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 for what to expect from the next instalment in the series.

For more to add to your watch list, here's our recommendations for the best shows on Disney Plus.