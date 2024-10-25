Spider-Man 4 swings onto the big screen in July 2026 with a release date that bumps right up against Christopher Nolan's new movie, also starring Tom Holland
Tom Holland is going to have one busy weekend in 2026, as Spider-Man 4 gets a release date one week after Christopher Nolan's new flick
Tom Holland is officially returning as Spider-Man for a fourth solo film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. What's more, Marvel Studios is setting a July 24, 2026 release date for the film, which will apparently begin filming next year.
That will make 2025 and 2026 busy years for Holland, who may also have a role in Avengers: Doomsday, and who is confirmed to be taking on a lead role in Christopher Nolan's next big film.
Nolan's untitled movie is scheduled for a July 16, 2026 release - just a week before Spider-Man 4 - meaning moviegoers will get a double dip of Tom Holland in back-to-back tentpole films.
As for Spider-Man 4, it's slated to be helmed by Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, who was previously signed on for Avengers 5, which has now been renamed Avengers: Doomsday, and will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo of Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame fame.
It's entirely possible that Doomsday, which is slated for a May 1, 2026 theatrical release, could also feature an appearance by Holland's Spider-Man; after all, it would be entirely in Marvel Studios' wheelhouse to have Holland shoot some scenes concurrently with Spider-Man 4, as both movies will be filming around the same time.
What's still up in the air is how the film will pick up from Holland's last appearance as Spidey in the smash hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ended with everyone forgetting who Peter Parker is, including his girlfriend MJ and his best friend Ned Leeds. No Way Home writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna are signed on to pen Spider-Man 4 as well.
Also undetermined is the film's villain. And while it may be a longshot, with Venom: The Last Dance hitting theaters, it's hard not to wish for a Spider-Man/Venom showdown in some capacity.
We'll have to wait and see as more details emerge between now and Spider-Man 4's July 2026 release date.
