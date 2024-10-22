Avengers: Doomsday filming is set to kick off very soon

Avengers: Doomsday officially has a filming start date – and while the exact date is still under wraps for now, we know roughly when it will be.

During an appearance at New York Comic Con, the Russo brothers revealed that a production start date had been set for the fifth Avengers movie in spring 2025 (via Collider ).

Not much else is known about the movie just yet, other than the fact that Robert Downey Jr. will make his surprise return to the MCU as the movie's villain, Doctor Doom. The Fantastic Four – that's Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm, and Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm – will also appear in the film after making their MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is due to be released next July.

While the Russo brothers are directing, Stephen McFeely, who previously co-wrote Infinity War and Endgame (among several other MCU titles), is penning the script. The trio are also teaming up for Doomsday's follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set to be released in 2027.

Before all of that, though, is Thunderbolts*, coming next May, which sees a ragtag team of antiheroes, including Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), carrying out missions for the government. What could go wrong?

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, as part of Marvel Phase 6. While we wait, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows still to come in Marvel Phase 5 and beyond.