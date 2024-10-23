Tom Holland breaks his silence on being cast in Christopher Nolan's new film, saying the "phone call of a lifetime" was "reminiscent" of his Spider-Man casting

Only days after the news broke that Tom Holland has joined director Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie, the Spider-Man star has broken his silence on the project – and he's clearly very excited.

Appearing on Good Morning America, Holland was asked about the new film, which will be Nolan's first since the release of his Oscar-winning epic Oppenheimer. Confirming that he is indeed appearing in the mysterious feature, Holland compared getting the call about the new project to being cast as Spider-Man 10 years ago.

He explains: "When the opportunity came in, it was the phone call of a lifetime, reminiscent of getting that call about Spider-Man 10 years ago. It was an amazing thing for me. I'm super proud and I'm really, really excited."

When pushed for more information about the film, which is currently rumored to be anything from a 1920s vampire horror to a story inspired by the 1983 action movie Blue Thunder, Holland kept his cards close to his chest, suggesting that he's in the dark too when it comes to the details: "All I can say is that I'm incredibly excited and obviously honored, but that's all I can say because to be honest that's all I really know."

It appears then that Holland has signed on despite knowing very little about the upcoming movie, which we know will also star Matt Damon. In fact, when he was asked if he would join a Nolan project "sight unseen", Holland simply replied: "100%. Without a shadow of a doubt." Of course though, he might just be pulling our leg and knowing more than he's letting on, helping keep the mystery a secret – for now...

Also up next for Holland is the long-awaited Spider-Man 4, which he recently confirmed will start shooting next summer. Although we have confirmation now he will return as Peter Parker, it remains to be seen whether the likes of Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned will also return.

Nolan's next movie is currently due for release on July 26, 2026. Check out our thoughts on Holland's casting and how it could provide the perfect opportunity for him to prove he's more than just Spider-Man. Talking of which, Spider-Man 4 is currently undated.

