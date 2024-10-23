Tom Holland finally confirms that Spider-Man 4 is happening – and reveals when filming will start

Tom Holland has officially confirmed that he's starring in Spider-Man 4 during an appearance on The Tonight Show – and that filming is kicking off next summer.

"There is some chatter that Spider-Man 4 is happening, and that you'll be back as Spider-Man," host Jimmy Fallon said. Holland nodded and smiled. "Can we confirm this tonight?" Fallon asked.

"It's happening," Holland replied. "Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go, we're nearly there. Super exciting. I can't wait."

There's been talk of a fourth Spider-Man movie pretty much ever since No Way Home swung onto the big screen back in December 2021, but updates have been few and far between until this year. Last month, it was revealed that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton is in early talks to direct, taking over from Jon Watts, who helmed the most recent Spidey movie trilogy. Now, we have confirmation that Holland is confirming, although it remains to be seen whether Zendaya and any other returning cast members will also be back.

Marvel has just added three undated movies to its slate for 2028, so one of these is likely to be Spider-Man 4. The shake-up also removed the MCU's Blade movie, most recently scheduled for release on November 7, 2025, from the studio's release calendar altogether.

While we wait for more updates on Spider-Man 4, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guides to the story so far in Marvel Phase 5 and a look at what's to come in Marvel Phase 6.