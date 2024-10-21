Tom Holland joins Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan's next mysterious film – which is rumored to be a 1920s vampire horror movie

Tom Holland is the latest actor to sign on to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie , according to The Hollywood Reporter. Holland joins Matt Damon in the cast. And that's… just about all we know for certain about the whole project.

The only other details about the film that has been revealed is its release date, with the film scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 26, 2026 through Universal Pictures. Meanwhile, Gizmodo cites a "reliable source" who offers up the rumor that the film will be a period horror about vampires set in the '20s. Other than that, Nolan is keeping things largely under wraps.

The mystery film will mark Holland's first outing with director Nolan. Holland made his name largely thanks to his ongoing role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Nolan's last film, Oppenheimer, brought in a sprawling cast centered around Cillian Murphy, including Holland's MCU co-star Robert Downey, Jr. as well as Emily Blunt, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, and Gary Oldman, and Holland's upcoming co-star Matt Damon. Damon's involvement will mark his third production with Nolan following Interstellar and the aforementioned Oppenheimer.

Nolan became a household name as a director thanks to his work on the Batman-centric Dark Knight trilogy, while simultaneously building his reputation as a large-scale auteur director with films such as The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet, and of course Oppenheimer, which won Nolan Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Producer. In recent years, he's become a vocal champion of movie theaters, advocating for an increased attendance by moviegoing audiences.

