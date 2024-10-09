Christopher Nolan's next movie is reportedly due out in 2026, and Matt Damon is in talks to star

Christopher Nolan's next movie is reportedly set to release on July 17, 2026.

Per Deadline, Universal Pictures is distributing the film, and Matt Damon is in talks to star. Filming is said to be starting in early 2025.

It seems Nolan is looking to rebottle the same lightning he caught with the massively successful biographical thriller Oppenheimer, which was also a Universal flick that featured Matt Damon in a prominent role. The cast also included Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, and Gary Oldman. Oppenheimer won Nolan Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture.

If Damon is cast, this will be the third time the actor has worked with Nolan after Interstellar and Oppenheimer.

As with any project this early in development, plot details are being kept under wraps. In fact, other than the fact that Nolan is directing and Universal is distributing, and Damon is in talks to lead the cast, we know virtually nothing about this movie - not even a title. It really speaks to just how influential Nolan has become as a filmmaker that the news of a release date is such a big deal.

It was recently reported that the Dark Knight director vetoed a key moment in 2019's Joker back when he was working with Warner Bros., but now that he's parted ways with the studio, it was added to the Folie à Deux sequel.

For everything coming to the big and small screen, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our comprehensive list of movie release dates.