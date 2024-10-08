Christopher Nolan reportedly vetoed a key moment in 2019's Joker, so it was held back for the Folie à Deux sequel

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the ending of Joker 2.

Joker: Folie à Deux takes Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck in a surprising, musical direction before culminating in a deeply bleak ending. Back in Arkham following his trial, Arthur is told he has a visitor by a prison guard.

However, as he walks away, another inmate calls out to him, telling him that he has a joke to tell. As he reaches the punchline, he stabs Arthur who starts bleeding out on the floor of the hospital before we see the inmate carving his face in the blurred background of the shot and letting out a deep laugh.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a scene similar to this was originally due to happen in 2019’s Joker. It was reportedly scripted that Arthur was going to carve his own face in front of a crowd of supporters at one point.

However, according to the publication’s source, this was vetoed by Christopher Nolan, who wanted to preserve Heath Ledger’s take on the Joker in The Dark Knight. Famously, that iteration had a carved face and told several different origin stories about how it happened.

Nolan no longer works at Warner Bros, switching to Universal for Oppenheimer. This meant Joker director Todd Phillips was able to include it in the film’s sequel.

