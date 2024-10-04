Does Joker: Folie a Deux have a post-credits scene?

Joker: Folie a Deux is technically a comic book movie, so you may be expecting a post-credits scene to pop up at the movie's end. Even if you're not, there's still that odd feeling you get at the back of your mind suggesting you should sit through the credits in case there's something worth staying behind for.

So, below, we'll lay it all out: there's a spoiler-free look at whether there's a Joker 2 post-credits scene, plus a description of everything else included as the credits roll. All so you can have the last laugh as your friends walk out of the cinema early.

Is there a Joker 2 post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

No, there isn't a post-credits scene in Joker 2, AKA Joker: Folie a Deux. There are, however, two musical numbers that accompany the credits.

They are a cover of 'That's Life' by Lady Gaga, which runs for around three minutes and a second song, 'True Love Will Find You in the End', by Joaquin Phoenix. That's a cover version of Daniel Johnston's song from his 1984 album Retired Boxer – in case you wanted to add it to your Spotify playlist.

After that, you're free to go. It's no surprise that Joker: Folie a Deux doesn't have a post-credits scene. The 2019 original also skipped that trend, while the sequel is similarly set in its ways (and that's no bad thing). It's also a definitive conclusion and wraps up the story, meaning that an after-credits stinger would feel out of place.

