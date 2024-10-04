Will there be a Joker 3 or a Lady Gaga Harley Quinn film after Folie a Deux? Here's what the director has to say

We get it. Joker: Folie a Deux is now in theaters but, inevitably, your mind starts wandering to what's next: Joker 3, perhaps, or even a Harley Quinn standalone film starring Lady Gaga?

Director Todd Phillips has already addressed the possibility of helming both projects – and has given a definitive answer. So, below, we'll bring you what's been said about the chances of a Joker threequel.

Be warned, major spoilers follow. If you haven't seen Joker: Folie a Deux, look away now.

Will there be a Joker 3?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Let's get the elephant-in-clown-makeup in the room out of the way first: Arthur dies at the end of Joker: Folie a Deux, meaning a third movie following the titular clown is very unlikely, if not impossible (unless they decide to go full surreal dream sequence on his deathbed, or a similarly 'out there' premise).

On top of that, director Todd Phillips is unequivocal in his belief that he will only be making two Joker movies.

When asked about the possibility of a follow-up, including a Harley Quinn film, Phillips told The Hollywood Reporter, "It’s not really where this movie is headed for me. I feel like my time in the DC Universe was these two films."

In a separate interview with Variety in August, Phillips said, "It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we’ve said what we wanted to say in this world."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, if Joker 3 – or any other project in this universe – happens, it'll be without Todd Phillips steering the ship. Even then, the story makes it clear: Joker 3 probably isn't going to be made. That's life, I'm afraid.

For more on Joker: Folie a Deux, check out our explainers on the Joker 2 ending, Joker 2 post-credits scene, and all the Joker 2 Easter eggs we found throughout.