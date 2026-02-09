Upcoming DC horror movie Clayface gets pushed back, but it's now releasing closer to Halloween

Spooky season just got a whole lot better

A screenshot of Clayface and Batman during a Johnny Williams comic
(Image credit: DC)

Upcoming DC movie Clayface has been pushed back, but the good news is that it will now release closer to Halloween.

Despite Clayface originally being set to release in theaters on September 11, the comic-book movie will now hit the big screen on October 23, 2026. This is part of a release date shake-up over at Warner Bros., which also sees long-awaited sequel Practical Magic 2 shift from September 18 into Clayface's original slot, September 11, 2026.

