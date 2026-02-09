Upcoming DC horror movie Clayface gets pushed back, but it's now releasing closer to Halloween
Spooky season just got a whole lot better
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Upcoming DC movie Clayface has been pushed back, but the good news is that it will now release closer to Halloween.
Despite Clayface originally being set to release in theaters on September 11, the comic-book movie will now hit the big screen on October 23, 2026. This is part of a release date shake-up over at Warner Bros., which also sees long-awaited sequel Practical Magic 2 shift from September 18 into Clayface's original slot, September 11, 2026.
Although this means that DC fans will have to wait over one month longer than anticipated, Clayface's new release date certainly makes sense, considering the movie has been described as a "horror-thriller-tragedy." The villain story should feel right at home, releasing in the midst of Spooky season, just one week before Halloween.
Based on the elusive Batman villain who has shown up in many different forms throughout DC comics, the upcoming movie is set to adapt the second version of the baddie, Matt Hagen, who turned into the monster when an accident left him disfigured. Although plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, we know that the film will follow the actor who injects himself with a drug that turns him into a goopy, claylike substance.
The Gentlemen star Tom Rhys Harries is set to play the titular villain. We got our first look at Rhys as the baddie via leaked set pictures online, showing the star with bandages on his face. The cast also includes Max Minghella and Naomi Ackie.
The film is definitely leaning into the horror genre, with the filmmaker behind the popular 2024 Speak No Evil remake, James Watkins, directing the movie, and horror legend and The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan writing the script. James Gunn has described Clayface as "a complete horror film," adding that Flanagan and Watkins will "bring their own sense to it."
Clayface is scheduled for release on October 23, 2026. For now, check out our guide to DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows currently in the works.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.