Upcoming DC horror movie Clayface gets pushed back, but it's now releasing closer to Halloween

Upcoming DC movie Clayface has been pushed back, but the good news is that it will now release closer to Halloween.

Despite Clayface originally being set to release in theaters on September 11, the comic-book movie will now hit the big screen on October 23, 2026. This is part of a release date shake-up over at Warner Bros., which also sees long-awaited sequel Practical Magic 2 shift from September 18 into Clayface's original slot, September 11, 2026.

Although this means that DC fans will have to wait over one month longer than anticipated, Clayface's new release date certainly makes sense, considering the movie has been described as a "horror-thriller-tragedy." The villain story should feel right at home, releasing in the midst of Spooky season, just one week before Halloween.

Based on the elusive Batman villain who has shown up in many different forms throughout DC comics, the upcoming movie is set to adapt the second version of the baddie, Matt Hagen, who turned into the monster when an accident left him disfigured. Although plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, we know that the film will follow the actor who injects himself with a drug that turns him into a goopy, claylike substance.

The Gentlemen star Tom Rhys Harries is set to play the titular villain. We got our first look at Rhys as the baddie via leaked set pictures online, showing the star with bandages on his face. The cast also includes Max Minghella and Naomi Ackie.

The film is definitely leaning into the horror genre, with the filmmaker behind the popular 2024 Speak No Evil remake, James Watkins, directing the movie, and horror legend and The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan writing the script. James Gunn has described Clayface as "a complete horror film," adding that Flanagan and Watkins will "bring their own sense to it."

Clayface is scheduled for release on October 23, 2026. For now, check out our guide to DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows currently in the works.