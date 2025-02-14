Clayface attracts attention of two horror directors as the upcoming movie in James Gunn's DCU is rumored to be a "horror-thriller-tragedy"
Clayface is currently looking for a director and cast
DC’s upcoming movie Clayface has had an exciting update as two horror directors join the race to direct the next movie in James Gunn’s DCU.
The movie is currently opening directing assignments right now with DC hearing pitches from potential filmmakers next week, as reported by Deadline. Some of the directors who have shown interest in helming the movie are Truth or Dare‘s Jeff Waldow and Speak No Evil‘s James Watkins.
It is certainly fitting that Clayface has attracted the attention of two horror directors as Deadline has also reported that the movie is rumored to be a horror-thriller-tragedy, with Clayface himself said to be unlike what we have seen in Batman media so far. As for the cast, the casting process has almost begun, however, no names have been brought up thus far.
A part of James Gunn’s DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, the movie will center on the DC comic book character Clayface who first appeared as part of Detective Comics #40 in June 1940. The original Clayface was an actor who turned to a life of crime, taking on the personality of one of his horror roles as his villainous alias. The villain earned his name due to being made out of a strange clay-like substance.
Although the movie is yet to release an official synopsis, it will likely focus on the dark side of the Batman villain with horror legend Mike Flanagan penning the screenplay. DC co-bosses Gunn and Peter Safran are producing as well as The Batman’s Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris.
Clayface is currently targeting a September 11, 2026 release date. For more, see our guide on how to watch DC movies in order, or keep up with upcoming DC movies and shows.
