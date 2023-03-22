Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor tries to play it cool after accidentally revealing release date

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor now appears to regret his role in accidentally revealing the sequel's release window.

Yesterday on March 21, prestigious horror actor Tony Todd, who plays Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, inadvertently revealed on Twitter that the new game was slated for a September release. Shortly thereafter, Todd took to Twitter again with a new statement, revealing there would be "no more hints about #Spiderman2."

No more hints about #Spiderman2 it was all a fever dream Blame it on jet lag who knows I might not even b #Venom pic.twitter.com/dKf1EsLFwQMarch 21, 2023 See more

"Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in August. Commercials start dropping in August so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessary," Todd tweeted out yesterday, leaving very little to the imagination. This shouldn't come as a huge shock, truth be told, given that PlayStation previously confirmed a Fall 2023 release date for Spider-Man 2.

Todd apparently blames the tweets on "jet lag," and distances himself from the September release window in general. It's not hard to imagine Todd suddenly having had a startling moment of realization and sheer panic after the initial tweet yesterday, or even a call from someone at Sony.

This isn't the first time Todd has revealed info about Spider-Man 2. Last year, the actor claimed the sequel was "massive" compared to developer Insomniac's original 2018 game, and further revealed that Venom would be playing an especially brutal role against Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

There's no doubt Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games for PlayStation fans right now, so it's hardly a surprise that Todd is constantly getting bombarded with queries online. The actor does love interacting with his fans, although this time he probably would've been better offering a slightly less specific comment.

