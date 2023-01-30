Marvel's Spider-Man 2 TV ad reveals a Fall 2023 release window

The release date for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been narrowed down thanks to a new TV ad.

Over the past weekend, Australian PS5 users noticed that a new TV spot for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 had begun airing throughout the country. This TV ad displayed a "Spring 2023" release window for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but Australia's Spring translates to Fall/Autumn for North America/Europe.

Just earlier today on January 30, the ad just below aired in the U.K. for the first time, confirming the Autumn 2023 window for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. If there was any confusion over the "Spring 2023" detail in the Australian trailer, this new U.K.-focused trailer has put that confusion squarely to bed.

Finding a PS5 should become easier starting this year. Thanks for your patience 💙 "Live From PS5" celebrates the moment: https://t.co/D9Rhyuc6Z6#LiveFromPS5 pic.twitter.com/NedgJIziN6January 30, 2023 See more

This shouldn't be a huge surprise given that PlayStation and developer Insomniac previously confirmed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would release in Fall 2023. The two companies confirmed the release window as recently as December 2022, so the likelihood of the release date being moved up to Spring is slim.

The Spidey sequel has been a fair few years in the making, and this is the first new marketing material we've seen for the game in recent memory. Earlier this month, Peter Parker's voice actor said he was still working on the sequel, revealing that the sequel was so "massive" that he still had a "little bit of work" to do. Venom actor Tony Todd was also hyping up Spider-Man 2 late last year, teasing his intimidating role as the villain.

Check out our full Marvel's Spider-Man 2 preview for what to expect from PlayStation's highly-anticipated sequel.