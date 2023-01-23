Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is "massive" so Peter Parker's voice actor still has "a little bit of work" to do

The voice actor for Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has said that the upcoming sequel is "massive," so they've still got a little bit left to do before it releases this fall.

In an interview with Comic Book Movie (opens in new tab), Yuri Lowenthal - who provides the voice of Peter Parker in all of Insomniac's Spider-Man games - has revealed a little more about the upcoming sequel. "I've still got a little bit to do. It’s a massive game so I’m still doing a little bit of work," Lowenthal said.

The actor then went on to reassure fans about Marvel's Spider-Man 2's Fall 2023 release window : "I know they’re confident about their release date and Insomniac has always been good about that. Obviously, I can’t really talk about the game much, but I will tell you that it’s astonishing."

Late last year, fans became increasingly worried that the game would be delayed, however, Insomniac replied to a concerned fan on Twitter telling them not to stress about the game's release date as "showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination."

Fans have been anxiously waiting for the Spider-Man sequel to release since it was revealed in 2021. The first, and currently only, look we've had of the game so far featured fellow Spider-Man characters including Miles Morales - the star of Insomniac's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - and symbiote Venom.

We've had little nuggets of information dropped by various cast members during the long wait though, including from Venom actor Tony Todd , who teased the intimidating character's appearance in the upcoming game.