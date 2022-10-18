Marvel's Spider-Man 2 dev reassures fans that the sequel is "still slated for 2023"

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is "still slated for 2023", the game's developer revealed to a concerned fan on Twitter.

This exchange took place after Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac shared a GIF from the PC release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, to which another user replied (opens in new tab) asking why we still haven't seen much of the game's upcoming sequel - despite its release window technically beginning in less than three months.

That's when another Twitter user responded to the reply adding: "I'm starting to get worried honestly. I [have] been bugging insomniac about it but I stopped after they told me it wasn't ready. I really hope it doesn't get delayed." That's when the official Insomniac Twitter account swooped in and replied: "Don't. We're making good progress and it's still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination."

At the time of writing, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has only got a "2023" release window and not a specific date yet. What this means right now is that it could release in any of the 12 months in 2023, so there's still plenty of time before we should start getting anxious about a lack of trailers. To be fair to the fans who are getting nervous, the one and only time we have seen any footage of this game was its reveal during the 2021 PlayStation showcase - over a year ago now.

That doesn't mean we haven't heard anything about the project since then though. In fact, back in May of this year, one of the actors confirmed to be part of the sequel - Tony Todd who will be playing Venom - shared that they had stepped into the mocap studio . Considering that Todd's only upcoming video game project on IMDB at the time was Marvel's Spider-Man 2, we'd be surprised if it wasn't to work on Insomniac's Spidey sequel.

