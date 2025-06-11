Hideo Kojima has been hard at work editing the final Death Stranding 2 trailer – one he says will make people go, "What?!"

As the wait for Hideo Kojima's long-awaited sequel Death Stranding 2 continues, the iconic director has been preparing the upcoming action-adventure game's final trailer – one he says might leave fans surprised.

As translated by Genki in an online post, a recent Koji10 episode on YouTube sees the lead reveal that he's been hard at work recently on the last trailer before the Death Stranding 2 launch on June 26. Not only has Kojima been finalizing what's almost sure to be a cinematic masterpiece of a video while on land, however, but also while mid-air – that's right, he's been editing during flights on the plane by selecting clips to use on his iPad.

Hideo Kojima is currently editing the final launch trailer for Death Stranding 2! #DeathStranding2He has been editing it whilst on the plane traveling by selecting clips to use on his iPad. He says there will be new information in it and it will make people be like "What!?"… pic.twitter.com/W9l1LNAYYWJune 11, 2025

Kojima promises new information regarding Death Stranding 2 to come to light once the big trailer releases later this month, but that's not all – he also hints that a moment about halfway through the video will leave viewers in awe, asking, "What?!" While he doesn't specify what that moment is or what shocking things it might unveil, it's exciting to think that an even more thought-provoking Death Stranding 2 trailer than the last is arriving.

There are more exciting creations to come from Kojima than just the Death Stranding sequel, too. His upcoming project OD, which he describes as "a bit risky" and "a game like no other," is being produced in collaboration with comedian and filmmaker Jordan Peele, and the Death Stranding movie, which Kojima states is "not just a direct translation of the game," is also underway, presenting a "universe that has never been seen before."



