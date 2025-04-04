Insomniac is "actively working on Marvel's Wolverine for PS5" but won't share news just because you ask: "Things take time, resources, and the greenlight to share them"

News
By published

"That will always be our answer"

Marvel&#039;s Wolverine
(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

It's been nearly four years since Marvel's Wolverine was announced, and outside of the debut teaser trailer developer Insomniac has had very little to say about the game. Some fans are getting a little, er, aggressive in their requests for news, and the devs are responding in no-nonsense terms to say they're only going to share news when they're good and ready.

"We're actively working on Marvel's Wolverine for PS5," Insomniac said in response to one particularly cantankerous request for news. "We'll share news about the game when *we* are ready to share it. That will always be our answer. We can't act on everything requested when things take time, resources, and the greenlight to share them."

That's pretty much all you could reasonably expect Insomniac to say at this point, and it's honestly more surprising that the studio is responding to these requests at all – though, admittedly, the desire for news about Wolverine is starting to get downright frothing. The game was announced back in September 2021, and the it's really only reemerged in the form of an unfortunate leak as part of a massive hack on Insomniac.

Insomniac has said that Wolverine will take place in the same world as its previous Spider-Man games, and that it's planning to make sure the game will take advantage of the advanced capabilities of PS5 Pro. Beyond that, we're just going to have to wait until Insomniac is ready to show us more.

Insomniac still isn't ready to talk about Marvel's Wolverine or its release date, as the studio has to "be like Logan" and "remain very stoic until it's time to pop the claws down the road."

See more PS5 News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about action
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows protagonist Yasuke riding through an autumnal forest on horseback, with an overlay for GamesRadar+&#039;s On The Radar initiative

"The toughest thing is pacing": Assassin's Creed Shadows head weighs in on why the game ends like that, the "difficult" nature of its story, and what's next for the series
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

One of Switch 2's best Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom upgrades wasn't included in the Direct – new "voice memories" are being added, but they're tied to a mobile app
Screenshot from Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster&#039;s announcement trailer, showing Agnes looking up in a darkened room.

For a wondrous moment, 2 seconds of Bravely Default's trailer in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct had the internet convinced the Final Fantasy 9 Remake was real
See more latest
Most Popular
Screenshot from Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster&#039;s announcement trailer, showing Agnes looking up in a darkened room.
For a wondrous moment, 2 seconds of Bravely Default's trailer in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct had the internet convinced the Final Fantasy 9 Remake was real
Monica Rambeau in The Marvels
Nia DaCosta reflects on directing The Marvels and the moment it turned into a "learning curve": "Okay, this isn’t going to be the movie that I pitched"
Kris standing on a crosswalk during Deltarune
Deltarune's new PlayStation trophies "give rise to a pretty hard-core challenge," and Toby Fox says "it may be one of the worst ideas I've ever had"
Danielle Deadwyler as Ramona in The Woman in the Yard
New horror movie The Woman in the Yard is a sad, sophisticated exploration of mental health struggles – and Blumhouse's best film since The Invisible Man
Image of the box art for the official Switch 2 camera, and a Switch 2 attached to the camera, with a purple GamesRadar background.
UK Nintendo fans keep getting lucky as the official Switch 2 camera is up for pre-order right now at Amazon
inZOI Character Studio screenshot showing a young woman with short black/pink hair, black cat-like ears, and a black blouse with a bowtie
After just 1 week in Early Access, hyper-realistic Sims 4 competitor inZOI has sold over 1 million copies on Steam, with mod support and free DLC underway
Nintendo Switch 2 in dock next to JoyCon controller grip and red backdrop
Switch 2 pre-orders have been delayed in the US "in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions," Nintendo says
Punisher
Jon Bernthal is assembling "an incredible group" to work on Marvel's Punisher special
Image of the Wind Waker Link amiibo standing in front of the Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED.
Some Nintendo Amiibo collectors are worried the price is going up alongside the Switch 2, but others reassure them they've "always had flexible pricing"
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
New Monster Hunter Wilds update brings a monster so fierce fans have gone from calling the game "too easy" to asking "What the hell was that?"