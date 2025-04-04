Insomniac is "actively working on Marvel's Wolverine for PS5" but won't share news just because you ask: "Things take time, resources, and the greenlight to share them"

It's been nearly four years since Marvel's Wolverine was announced, and outside of the debut teaser trailer developer Insomniac has had very little to say about the game. Some fans are getting a little, er, aggressive in their requests for news, and the devs are responding in no-nonsense terms to say they're only going to share news when they're good and ready.

"We're actively working on Marvel's Wolverine for PS5," Insomniac said in response to one particularly cantankerous request for news. "We'll share news about the game when *we* are ready to share it. That will always be our answer. We can't act on everything requested when things take time, resources, and the greenlight to share them."

That's pretty much all you could reasonably expect Insomniac to say at this point, and it's honestly more surprising that the studio is responding to these requests at all – though, admittedly, the desire for news about Wolverine is starting to get downright frothing. The game was announced back in September 2021, and the it's really only reemerged in the form of an unfortunate leak as part of a massive hack on Insomniac.

Insomniac has said that Wolverine will take place in the same world as its previous Spider-Man games, and that it's planning to make sure the game will take advantage of the advanced capabilities of PS5 Pro. Beyond that, we're just going to have to wait until Insomniac is ready to show us more.

Insomniac still isn't ready to talk about Marvel's Wolverine or its release date, as the studio has to "be like Logan" and "remain very stoic until it's time to pop the claws down the road."