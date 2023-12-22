Insomniac Games responds to massive hack: “Extremely distressing,” but work on Marvel’s Wolverine “continues as planned”

Insomniac Games has publicly responded to this week’s massive data breach, which saw hacking group Rhysida drop 1.6 terabytes of data onto the internet. The studio has called the hack “extremely distressing,” but reaffirms that Marvel’s Wolverine “continues as planned” despite spoilers circulating the internet.

“Thank you for the outpouring of compassion and unwavering support,” the studio writes in a social media statement, “We're both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it's taken on our dev team. We have focused inwardly for the last several days to support each other.”

Insomniac then shares that the studio is “aware that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees, and independent contractors,” alongside “development details” on its next superhero romp. The company didn’t detail any potential support being offered to affected employees, though it’s still determining “what data was impacted” at the moment.

“This experience has been extremely distressing for us,” the statement continues. “We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve. However, like Logan… Insomniac is resilient. Marvel’s Wolverine continues as planned, The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans.” But we’ll need to wait until “the time is right” to see an official clip from the game.

Elsewhere, the studio’s community and marketing director James Stevenson reiterated that the information gathering online is “stolen data - not leaked info” and “pirated builds - not leaked demos.” For the uninitiated, the hacking group reportedly demanded $2 million from Sony before releasing the content and claimed that it held back 2% of the information from public view.

