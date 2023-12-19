Marvel's Wolverine leak rapidly spreads online 1 week after Marvel's Spider-Man studio Insomniac suffers huge data breach

Details about Marvel's Wolverine and other Insomniac games have reportedly been made public by hackers.

As first reported by Cyber Daily, over 1.67 terabytes worth of data from Insomniac Games has been released online by the hacking group Rhysida. Contained within are details of Marvel's Wolverine, other upcoming Insomniac games, and the personal information of developers at the studio.

So be warned that unannounced details of Insomniac's future slate, as well as gameplay of Marvel's Wolverine, are currently circulating online. Now might be a good time to avoid internet forum websites like ResetEra and Reddit if you don't want to see the details leaked from the hacking group.

Last week, it was first reported that hackers had gained access to Insomniac staffer's personal information and were seeking to ransom the details and other hacked data. At the time, Sony said it was aware of reports of a hack and was currently investigating the possible breach.

Rhysida reportedly threatened to publish the hacked data if a bid of $2 million USD wasn't met. Anyone could have bid on the hacked data, but it would appear that with the data having been published online by the hacking group, no one made a bid, or at least no bid that met the asking price was met.

In fact, Cyber Daily notes that Rhysida hasn't actually published all the information it obtained via the hack. A reported 98% of data has been leaked online at the time of writing, according to the hacking group. We don't have any details about what the remaining 2% of hacked information could be.

