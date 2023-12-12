Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developer reportedly targeted by hackers threatening to leak Marvel's Wolverine details

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac has reportedly been targeted by a hacking group that is threatening to leak details about Marvel's Wolverine .

As reported by CyberDaily , the studio is said to be currently dealing with a ransomware attack from the hacking group Rhysida. The group is claiming to have details about Insomniac's upcoming game, Marvel's Wolverine, as well as personal data (documents, internal emails, passports, etc.) from former and current employees at the studio - including Peter Parker voice actor Yuri Lowenthal.

According to the outlet, the group has said that it has obtained screenshots and character art from the upcoming game - some of which reveal other Marvel characters that could appear in Marvel's Wolverine. Rhysida has reportedly already got an auction for the data set-up with a starting price of 50 bitcoin (around $2 million). It has told Insomniac it has seven days to respond.

The developer has kept tight-lipped on all things Marvel's Wolverine, releasing only a teaser trailer back in 2021. Since then, it's been revealed that Marvel's Wolverine will take place in the same universe as the Spider-Man games and could launch "as early as Fall 2024" - although this is yet to be confirmed any official sources.

Alongside Wolverine, the studio is said to be working on an additional unannounced game . There's no word on whether it'll be another superhero game, but we wouldn't be surprised if we did eventually get a Marvel's Spider-Man 3 or another spin-off like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - perhaps with Venom this time?