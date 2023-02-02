Marvel's Wolverine could launch "as early as Fall 2024"

Marvel's Wolverine could launch as early as next year, according to Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb.

In the latest episode of Game Mess Mornings (opens in new tab), Grubb shared a few new details about Marvel's Wolverine, including a loose, potential release window. "The surprising thing for me is that I've heard two different dates ... I've heard as early as Fall 2024, which would be wild."

As Grubb noted on the show, Insomniac is set to release Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in Fall 2023, so to launch another major title just a year later would be wild, indeed. That said, Grubb also emphasized that he's "heard internally they're still very much talking about 2025," so nothing's set in stone just yet.

Somewhat notably, Microsoft suggested in no uncertain terms last October that Marvel's Wolverine would be part of Sony's slate of new games for 2023. Now, we doubted that very much then and we're no less skeptical today, but it's a hard thing to ignore when it's coming from PlayStation's biggest rival.

Grubb also reported that Marvel's Wolverine will have a "hard" M-rating and suggested the titular superhero will be putting those deadly claws to good use. For reference, Marvel's Spider-Man has an ESRB T-rating for "blood, drug reference, language, and violence," so expect Wolverine to be a good deal more violent.

Finally, Grubb explained that Wolverine "probably won't be full open-world" like the Spider-Man games, noting accurately that Wolverine would have a very different mode of traversal than the web-slinging superhero. Instead of a full open world, Wolverine will reportedly have "open sections of a world similar to other, major Sony games." Grubb didn't make this comparison specifically, but it sounds like Wolverine's map could be vaguely similar to God of War Ragnarok in terms of its open-worldness.

