Insomniac confirms Marvel's Wolverine will take place in the same universe as the Spider-Man games

Insomniac has now confirmed that the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine will take place in the same universe as the studio's Spider-Man games.

During a podcast interview with Kinda Funny Games, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 creative director Bryan Intihar was asked if Wolverine and the Spider-Man games take place in the same universe. He confirmed that they do, noting that, "They're all 1048." That refers to Earth-1048, the official Marvel designation for the universe Insomniac's Spidey games - and a few spin-off comic books - all take place in.

Based on MCU precedent, you might expect some sort of Easter egg about Wolverine in Spider-Man 2 to set up the next game, but there's no such teaser to be found. "There was a decision not to do it," Intihar explained. "Try thinking about - I'm just trying to get Spider-Man off the ground while there's another Marvel thing I'm trying to get. I think for us it's like 'let's just let that team cook.' Let them cook. Let them make the game they want to make. Who knows what the future holds, but for now let's let them do their thing, and that game's going to be great."

While there've been several high-profile Marvel video games in recent years, from Marvel's Avengers to Marvel's Midnight Suns, unlike the MCU there hasn't been much effort to get them all into a singular continuity. Given the strains continuity management can make on storytelling, that's arguably for the best - but with the Wolverine and Spider-Man games under one studio, Insomniac's well-positioned to make the most of the world-building opportunities a shared universe can offer.

