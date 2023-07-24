Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine studio reportedly working on an unannounced game

Insomniac is working on another game aside from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine.

Project director Erin Eberhardt spoke last year in 2022 at a seminar with Full Sail University, and a clip of the seminar has now made its way onto Twitter. The Insomniac Games project director says she's working on an "unannounced game," but that she "can't really talk a lot about it."

Eberhardt doesn't specifically say whether this game is Marvel's Wolverine, and because the clip is old, there's some speculation that the project director is actually referring to Wolverine instead of a more recent unannounced game. It's worth noting that Marvel's Wolverine was announced back in 2021 though, so there's no doubt the project director is referring to a game aside from the two Marvel projects.

Right now, Insomniac is likely wrapping up work on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is due to release later this year on October 20. Marvel's Wolverine has no release date however, and we've heard absolutely nothing of the game from Insomniac since it was announced around two years ago.

There was a rumor earlier this year that Marvel's Wolverine could launch as soon as Fall 2024, which would mean Insomniac is putting out two AAA games within 12 months of each other. A third game on top of these two blockbuster projects might seem unthinkable, but Insomniac does have the backing of a megacorporation in Sony, after all.

On that note, we can be pretty sure whatever Insomniac is working on will be a console exclusive for the PS5 crowd.

