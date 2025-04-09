Hot on the heels of its open-world Wonder Woman game cancelation, Warner Bros. Games is apparently working on a "new unannounced IP" that's set to launch this year

Despite the company going through a serious rough patch, it appears that Warner Bros. Games is still working on something new, as one LinkedIn profile indicates we could see a game from a whole new IP release at some point this year.

Warner Bros. Games hasn't been having a great time lately. Multiple studios – Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor developer Monolith Productions, MultiVersus developer Player First Games, and mobile-focused studio WB San Diego – were confirmed to be closing down in February . MultiVersus itself is also going offline for good next month, and Monolith Productions' open-world Wonder Woman game has been canceled, despite it previously being reported that $100 million had been spent on it .

Anyway, as spotted by Twitter user and Wikipedia editor Timur222, the LinkedIn profile of Warner Bros. Games game design lead Brandon Maraia suggests that the company is still working on something else. Maraia has been in his current role since May 2023, according to his page, as "manager of game design for a new unannounced IP game, launching in 2025."

Warner Bros Games is working on a new unannounced IP, launching in 2025 pic.twitter.com/msrpETmHXhApril 9, 2025

No further hints are given as to what this game could be, as Maraia further describes himself as a "lead designer and PO responsible for the first-time user experience, narrative, quests, and player customization." Those things could apply to a whole lot of different games, but if it's accurate that we can expect it to release this year, then we probably don't have too long to wait and see what it's all about.

It's worth noting that Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier previously claimed on the Kinda Funny Podcast that Monolith Productions was once working on a new IP after the release of Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, but it was reportedly canceled in 2021 before it took on the Wonder Woman game. Could this apparent new 2025 release be related to that in any way?

What we do know is that last year, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav stated that the company's games business was "substantially underperforming its potential," and as such, the plan was to focus its development efforts on "four strong and profitable game franchises" – those being "Hogwarts Legacy, Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, and DC – in particular, Batman." Since then, of course, a DC game in the form of Wonder Woman was canceled, but here's hoping that the company still has some surprises up its sleeve that'll go down well with fans.

