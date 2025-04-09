Hot on the heels of its open-world Wonder Woman game cancelation, Warner Bros. Games is apparently working on a "new unannounced IP" that's set to launch this year
What else is Warner Bros. Games working on?
Despite the company going through a serious rough patch, it appears that Warner Bros. Games is still working on something new, as one LinkedIn profile indicates we could see a game from a whole new IP release at some point this year.
Warner Bros. Games hasn't been having a great time lately. Multiple studios – Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor developer Monolith Productions, MultiVersus developer Player First Games, and mobile-focused studio WB San Diego – were confirmed to be closing down in February. MultiVersus itself is also going offline for good next month, and Monolith Productions' open-world Wonder Woman game has been canceled, despite it previously being reported that $100 million had been spent on it.
Anyway, as spotted by Twitter user and Wikipedia editor Timur222, the LinkedIn profile of Warner Bros. Games game design lead Brandon Maraia suggests that the company is still working on something else. Maraia has been in his current role since May 2023, according to his page, as "manager of game design for a new unannounced IP game, launching in 2025."
Warner Bros Games is working on a new unannounced IP, launching in 2025 pic.twitter.com/msrpETmHXhApril 9, 2025
No further hints are given as to what this game could be, as Maraia further describes himself as a "lead designer and PO responsible for the first-time user experience, narrative, quests, and player customization." Those things could apply to a whole lot of different games, but if it's accurate that we can expect it to release this year, then we probably don't have too long to wait and see what it's all about.
It's worth noting that Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier previously claimed on the Kinda Funny Podcast that Monolith Productions was once working on a new IP after the release of Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, but it was reportedly canceled in 2021 before it took on the Wonder Woman game. Could this apparent new 2025 release be related to that in any way?
What we do know is that last year, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav stated that the company's games business was "substantially underperforming its potential," and as such, the plan was to focus its development efforts on "four strong and profitable game franchises" – those being "Hogwarts Legacy, Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, and DC – in particular, Batman." Since then, of course, a DC game in the form of Wonder Woman was canceled, but here's hoping that the company still has some surprises up its sleeve that'll go down well with fans.
Be sure to check out our roundup of new games for 2025 and beyond to see what else is releasing soon.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
All Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass rewards and skins
Balatro solo dev Localthunk "is really rich now," says Final Fantasy 16 star while dressed as a clown: "He has shoes made of gold and he thanks you for making him that way"