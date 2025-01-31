WB Games' Smash Bros-like MultiVersus is going offline for good a full year after it came back from the dead

Warner Bros. Games has announced that MultiVersus, its divisive platform fighter, is going offline again later this year, this time for good, a full 12 months after its revival.

WB Games says the game's next season will be its last seasonal update, at which point online features will be removed, and the game will be delisted from digital storefronts. "MulltiVersus Season 5 will begin on February 4, 2025, and run through May 30, 2025, adding two new playable characters to the roster - DC's Aquaman and Looney Tunes' Lola Bunny," an announcement blog post reads.

Once that season sunsets, so will all of the game's online features, however. Thankfully, you'll still be able to brawl in local co-op modes or against the game's bots. "To do this, you'll need to install/download the latest version of the game and log in during Season 5... allowing you to enjoy the game offline with all earned and purchased content moving forward." Speaking of, real money microtransactions are being removed today, though you can use your existing Gleamium currency until that May death date.

MultiVersus seemed like a surefire hit when it first hit the scene. Take what works in Super Smash Bros, but do it with Warner Brothers' list of iconic characters, featuring everything from Rick and Morty, Adventure Time, Game of Thrones, Looney Tunes, and DC. Datamined MultiVersus characters even included names from Harry Potter and Wicked, as well. Unfortunately, a grindingly slow progression system somewhat snipped whatever momentum the fighter had at launch. A couple of months in, WB Games decided that Multiversus had secretly been in open beta and abruptly took it down. It then relaunched last May with slower gameplay, fewer modes, and a progression system that seemed even more controversial.

