After 19 months and $162 worth of DLC, Mortal Kombat 1 is finally komplete and all included in a single $70 package, but fans are lamenting that "it's over" so soon

Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition just got a surprise launch today, bundling the 2023 fighting game and approximately $162 worth of DLC into a single package. But while that's a pretty good deal for the MK-kurious, the implication that things are over for developer NetherRealm's latest has the community mourning the possibilities for what might have been.

As you'd expect, the Definitive Edition includes all the DLC released for MK1, bringing the total roster up to 35 fighters, with post-launch additions ranging from Quan Chi and Cyrax to Peacemaker and the T-1000. There's also an array of additional skins, the Khaos Reigns story expansion, and extra kameo fighters.

Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's a solid package, but it's not really for the players who've stuck with MK1 for the 19 months since its launch. The name "Definitive Edition" implies that there's no more content to come, and for a game that many in the community feel never truly reached its full potential, the disappointment is palpable.

You'll see the sentiment of "it's over" repeated again and again in the game's subreddit , and players on Twitter have also taken the opportunity to repost clips of series boss Ed Boon suggesting that MK1 would get "years of content" in various interviews. We're just over 19 months past the game's launch, so we haven't quite hit the plural "years" mark yet.

YEARS OF KONTENT LOL https://t.co/EpPLwQzjjF pic.twitter.com/Y51BzQEMPlMay 14, 2025

Bookmark this pic.twitter.com/NdflO7vRgiMay 14, 2025

Of course, most fans are willing to acknowledge that it's likely business requirements at WB rather than Boon himself forcing the team to put a bow on MK1. Either way, if this truly is the end for the fighting game, NetherRealm's going to have a much tougher time convincing players that it'll stick around for the long haul on its next game.

Square up with the best fighting games out there.