Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection isn't just modern fighting game rerelease, it's an interactive documentary with 20 different versions and even includes the completely awful GBA game
Rollback netcode AND a tribute to some of the worst fighting game ports ever? Sign me up!
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is set to launch later this year from the folks at Digital Eclipse. Like the studio's previous collections, this is more than just a pile of classic fighting games – it's an interactive documentary that looks at the entire legacy of classic MK.
Naturally, the arcade versions of Mortal Kombat 1, 2, 3, and 4 are here, but so are the home console ports, with both arcade and console versions offering online play complete with rollback netcode.
On top of that, there are even many handheld ports. Yes, you can play the Game Boy version of MK1 here, and the utterly reviled Mortal Kombat Advance is even part of the package. This one is for the sickos, and I couldn't be more excited.
Here's the first batch of announced games, per the PlayStation Blog.
- Mortal Kombat – 1992: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear
- Mortal Kombat II -1993: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, 32X
- Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995: Arcade, SNES, Genesis
- Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995: Arcade, SNES
- Mortal Kombat 4 – 1997: Arcade
- Mortal Kombat Advance – 2001: Game Boy Advance
- Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance – 2002: Game Boy Advance
- Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition – 2003: Game Boy Advance
More game announcements are coming in the future.
Digital Eclipse is known for going above and beyond with collections like Atari 50 and Tetris Forever, packaging not just emulated versions of classic games together, but also including robust documentary features telling the stories of how these games got made and their impact on the industry.
Legacy Kollection will be no exception, featuring interviews with series co-creators co-creators Ed Boon and John Tobias and many more alongside piles of other archive materials to tell the full story of early MK.
While the collection was announced during the June 2025 PlayStation State of Play, it's not just coming to PS5 and PS4. You'll also be able to pick it up on Switch, Switch 2, Xbox, and PC via Steam when it launches in 2025.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
