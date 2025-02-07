3 years since reveal, open-world Wonder Woman game from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor devs reportedly $100 million in the hole and struggling with tech and leadership

Over three years since its reveal, the mysterious Wonder Woman game from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor dev Monolith Productions is apparently still years away from its release, if it ever happens at all, as it's reportedly been facing issues behind the scenes.

In a new report from Bloomberg 's Jason Schreier, it's claimed that – according to anonymous individuals familiar with the situation – the devs are struggling to bring the project together, despite the fact that $100 million has apparently been spent on it. Reportedly, the game – which was pitched as being a single-player, open-world action game at its reveal during The Game Awards 2021 – switched directors early last year, at which point it was also rebooted.

According to the report, while an early version of the Wonder Woman game included a reimagining of the Nemesis system seen in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – allowing the titular hero to go about befriending her foes – we shouldn't expect it in a final release. It's claimed that Monolith Productions scrapped that idea, and is instead focusing on making a regular ol' action-adventure title.

Regardless of what mechanics the game is or isn't expected to include, it sounds like the biggest concern right now might be on whether it actually releases in the first place. It's reported that the changes in leadership, combined with problems related to the game's tech, are leaving its future uncertain.

Either way, there's no doubt that Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns Monolith Productions, will be hoping for the best from Wonder Woman. It's not been having a fantastic time with its games recently, with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League struggling last year, and its fighting game MultiVersus set to shut down just a year after it was brought back .

