3 years since reveal, open-world Wonder Woman game from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor devs reportedly $100 million in the hole and struggling with tech and leadership
The game was apparently rebooted in early 2024
Over three years since its reveal, the mysterious Wonder Woman game from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor dev Monolith Productions is apparently still years away from its release, if it ever happens at all, as it's reportedly been facing issues behind the scenes.
In a new report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, it's claimed that – according to anonymous individuals familiar with the situation – the devs are struggling to bring the project together, despite the fact that $100 million has apparently been spent on it. Reportedly, the game – which was pitched as being a single-player, open-world action game at its reveal during The Game Awards 2021 – switched directors early last year, at which point it was also rebooted.
According to the report, while an early version of the Wonder Woman game included a reimagining of the Nemesis system seen in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – allowing the titular hero to go about befriending her foes – we shouldn't expect it in a final release. It's claimed that Monolith Productions scrapped that idea, and is instead focusing on making a regular ol' action-adventure title.
Regardless of what mechanics the game is or isn't expected to include, it sounds like the biggest concern right now might be on whether it actually releases in the first place. It's reported that the changes in leadership, combined with problems related to the game's tech, are leaving its future uncertain.
Either way, there's no doubt that Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns Monolith Productions, will be hoping for the best from Wonder Woman. It's not been having a fantastic time with its games recently, with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League struggling last year, and its fighting game MultiVersus set to shut down just a year after it was brought back.
We haven't seen the open-world Wonder Woman game for 3 years as it was reportedly "literally nothing" when WB Games announced it.
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
