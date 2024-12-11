We haven't seen the open-world Wonder Woman game for 3 years as it was reportedly "literally nothing" when WB Games announced it

Anyone remember that Wonder Woman game announced three years ago? How about Star Wars: Eclipse? I don't blame you if you don't recall either of them since both games were apparently "nothing" when their teaser trailers debuted.

After getting fancy cinematic trailers during The Game Awards 2021, the Wonder Woman and Star Wars: Eclipse teams have barely uttered a word about the respective projects. And now, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has claimed that both projects barely existed at the time of announcement, adding fuel to everyone's theories.

"If you look back, one of the big announcements a few years ago was Star Wars: Eclipse and Wonder Woman," he says on the Kinda Funny Games show. "When that was announced it was, like, literally nothing. It was like paper. There have been so many times where it's been this hyped big teaser trailer announcement and then you're not going to see that thing for a very long time."

Schreier also said that the upcoming Game Awards 2024 show is likely to have a few more high-profile announcements for games that won't be ready for years to come.

Why even announce a game if the team has barely begun working on it, though? Well, studios often release early trailers to attract new talent. Star Wars: Eclipse is being made by Quantic Dream - the company behind Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain - so they probably want developers with action-adventure experience to jump aboard. Wonder Woman, on the other hand, is being handled by Monolith, which already has an excellent track record with single-player open worlds after its two Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor/War games.

