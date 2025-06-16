Ubisoft yet gain assures parched Prince of Persia fans that The Sands of Time remake is still alive: "We're still deep in the game — exploring, building, and ensuring the sands move with purpose"

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake was a no-show at this year's Summer Game Fest, but rest assured, it's still "deep" in development.

The remake was announced way back in 2020 and was originally supposed to come out the following year, but its development was met with various hurdles leading to a complete reboot in 2023.

After a period of silence, Ubisoft revealed right about a year ago that the game had entered full-scale production and was set to release in 2026.

Then, more silence.

Per PC Gamer, Ubisoft technically broke its silence earlier this month when it mistakenly posted a For Honor tease to the official Prince of Persia Twitter account, deleting the post shortly after but not before sending the Prince of Persia community into full-blown desperation for updates on the remake.

Well, now the developer has officially, intentionally broken its silence on the project, seemingly with a peace offering to its fans. "Yep, we're still deep in the game — exploring, building, and ensuring the sands move with purpose," reads the tweet.

"This game is being crafted by a team that truly cares, and they're pouring their hearts (and a lot of coffee) into every step. Thank you for sticking with us."

Of course, there's not a whole lot to mine from this, and it probably wouldn't have even been posted if it weren't for Ubisoft's flub from earlier this month, but I think it was the right move for the studio to say something as a gesture of goodwill to a group of people who have been waiting for this damn remake for five years now.

I loved The Sands of Time as a kid, but for the sake of my mental health, I can't be bothered to hold my breath for updates on the remake anymore. I hope it sticks the landing in 2026, but I'm not expecting to hear anything else about it for some time.

After all, there's a pretty long list of upcoming Ubisoft games we know are also in development.