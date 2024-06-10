Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is "now entering full production" after rebooting development last year

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is coming out in 2026, according to publisher Ubisoft, and is "now entering full production."

The remade 2003 action-platformer, which also features wall-running and timey wimey shenanigans, was first announced back in 2020 with a 2021 release date attached. Multiple delays and a troubled production led to Ubisoft rebooting the project entirely, hence why the game is only just entering full production after all these years.

"In 2026, players will get to reconnect with their beloved Prince, in an adventure rebuilt from the ground up, which captures the magic of the original game," a press release from today reads. "The game successfully completed its pre-production phase and is now entering full production, with Ubisoft Toronto, Ubisoft Bucharest, Ubisoft Pune and E-Studio joining forces with Ubisoft Montréal."

Last summer, the company shared that the game was in "the conception phase" of development, which consisted of "building up the team, defining priorities, developing prototypes and testing gameplay elements." The remake was thus in its embryonic stages a year ago and seems to be making smoother progress nowadays.

When the Sands of Time remake was first revealed, the project seemed to be a fairly standard reimagining with revamped art, motion-captured animations, and all the other technical flourishes that might not have been possible two decades ago. The updated art proved to be divisive, although, we still don't know what the rebooted remake will look like outside of a brief candle-lifespan-related clip embedded above.

To tide us over until then, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (the Metroidvania one) and The Rogue Prince of Persia (the roguelike one, duh) are both getting major updates soon.

For more, check out everything announced at Ubisoft Forward 2024.