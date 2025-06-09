Dead Cells co-dev's slick Prince of Persia action roguelike gets a full release this August, and you'll "finally meet the Prince's father, the King of Persia"

Ubisoft decided to bring back Prince of Persia last year after an almost decade-and-a-half absence, with both Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Dead Cells co-developer Evil Empire's The Rogue Prince of Persia entering early access. And despite the former being so good that Ubisoft disbanded the team behind it , Rogue Prince is still in active development, with the game finally getting a 1.0 release date.

While Ubisoft skipped a Summer Game Fest showcase this year, it was still present during the PC Gaming Show , where we were given another look at The Rogue Prince of Persia with a new trailer, followed by the confirmation that the game is fully releasing sometime in August 2025 (unless Hades 2 decides to release that month ).

Evil Empire went into more detail about the upcoming release on the game's Steam news page , confirming more about the update. The post reads, "We need to finally finish the story, so we'll be adding an extra biome at the same stage as the Tower of Oblivion and the Temple, as well as a final biome, and of course, the big bad final boss - the infamous King Nogai."

However, just because there's the final boss doesn't mean that the team is done there, with the post adding "PLUS the 'third act' of the story, which has a true ending to discover and where you'll finally meet the Prince's father, the King of Persia."

Currently, the game is only available on PC during the Early Access period, but it's also only confirmed for a PC launch in August. However, if you look at Dead Cells – which launched into early access back in 2017 – the full launch arrived alongside ports to PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions of the game, so hopefully we'll see the same thing this time around. Perhaps the announcement could come in a Nintendo Direct; there's usually one of those every June.

