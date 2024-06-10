Dead Cells developer's Prince of Persia roguelike is getting a brand-new biome with enemies, weapons, and more in its first free update, Temple of Fire

It's the final day of the Summer Game Fest, and the event is concluding with this year's Ubisoft Forward - a showcase that brought an abundance of Prince of Persia news with it, including a first look at the series' roguelike's first major update.

The Rogue Prince of Persia has now been available in early access on Steam for just a few weeks, but legendary indie developer Evil Empire already has its first big update ready - and it's entirely free to download right now. The Temple of Fire brings the iconic series' roguelike entry closer to its full 2025 release, adding a brand-new biome with unique challenges, weapons, and more.

The Temple of Fire biome, accessible after the Berude boss, boasts all sorts of roguelite essentials, including fresh foes to face off against, difficult platforming mechanics to overcome, and tricky traps to best. It certainly speaks to the developer's experience with similar gems like Dead Cells - platform parkour chaos and all.

Players traversing The Rogue Prince of Persia's Temple of Fire update will encounter two new enemies - the Duellist and the Shielded Warrior. Accompanying them is a stunning weapon to make combat feel fresh, too - the Flaming Censers, giant swinging balls of fire.

The update is also introducing the Meta Progression Skill Tree, allowing players to unlock improvements between their runs by spending Spirit Glimmers collected along the way. Excitingly, Evil Empire says that this new system "will be expanded in the near future," too.

Hungry for more? Check out some of the best platform games available right now.