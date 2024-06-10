Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is getting even tougher in a free update out now, with story DLC coming to the Metroidvania in September

Ubisoft has unveiled a slate of free updates for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, including new story DLC set for release in September.

Earlier today at Ubisoft Forward, as part of the ongoing Summer Game Fest 2024, Ubisoft announced the future of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, because it turns out the Metroidvania is far from done. As you can see below, Ubisoft's side-scroller is getting The Divine Trials DLC today, free for all, including new puzzles, amulets, challenges, and more.

Discover #PrinceofPersia The Lost Crown's FREE update⚔ Combat challenges⚔ Puzzle challenges⚔ New amulets and outfitsAnd Story DLC coming this September 🤫

For anyone who didn't think The Lost Crown was tough enough, good news: there's plenty of new puzzles and challenging platforming-based levels out now as part of the Divine Trials. I admittedly thought the Prince of Persia Metroidvania game was hard enough already, but that's just me.

Additionally, there are new outfits available for Sargon in the brand new update. And wouldn't you know it, one of these new outfits is none other than the 2008 iteration of Prince of Persia! The cell-shaded skin is part of the third Divine Trials DLC which is out right now for anyone who owns The Lost Crown across all platforms.

Finally, there's new story DLC coming to The Lost Crown later this year in September. Right now, it's unclear whether this story DLC will be free, like the three Divine Trials for The Lost Crown, or paid-for. Either way, you can get a (very) brief look at the new story DLC, which features a huge overbearing character quite literally shrouded in mystery.

