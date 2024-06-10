Ubisoft Forward live coverage - All the news on Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin's Creed Shadows, and more

Refresh

Interestingly, Ubisoft has already detailed the Year 1 XDefiant Roadmap, including four unique seasons and the factions, weapons, and other content they'll introduce. However, it could well be that we actually get the details for Season 1 at Ubisoft Forward, letting players learn more about Faction Codename Ruby and the weapons, maps, and Battle Pass that'll drop. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

(Image credit: Ubisoft) I wonder whether the developer will talk about skill-based matchmaking or SBMM? The game actually opens with SBMM but only up until you reach level 25, after which point the game completely opens up. Players are loving the SBMM-free life, and Ubisoft said it's all intentional. It's there initially to let players learn the fundamentals against people of their own level, but then once you're a pro - or as close as you'll ever get - you can unleash yourself across the full gamut of players.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) Okay, let's start with Xdefiant. Ubisoft has said it's one of the three games definitely featuring in the main Ubisoft Forward showcase today, so it'll be interesting to see what updates it has for this free-to-play shooter. XDefiant hasn't been out long, debuting on May 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and it's an arena-based FPS. Our take on it is that XDefiant is a throwback to a golden generation of Call of Duty, a kind of glorious return to 2015 with XDefiant offering Black Ops 3's specialists in all but name.