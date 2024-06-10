Ubisoft Forward live coverage - All the news on Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin's Creed Shadows, and more
All the latest trailers, news, announcements, and other details out of Ubisoft Forward 2024
Ubisoft Forward 2024 is just hours away, with Ubisoft's big showcase rounding out the Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule for this year. We're set to see more of at least Assassin's Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws, it's just what else we'll see that poses the very interesting question.
There's a pre-show that will focus on "upcoming updates for live games", and an incentive to watch beyond the main Ubisoft Forward showcase for "a deeper look at some of the upcoming games".
What time does Ubisoft Forward start?
The Ubisoft Forward time across the world for today, June 10, is as follows:
- (West coast US) 12pm PDT
- (East coast US) 3pm EDT
- (UK) 8pm BST
- (Europe) 9pm CEST
There is also a pre-show that starts 30 minutes before these times if you want to tune in.
Interestingly, Ubisoft has already detailed the Year 1 XDefiant Roadmap, including four unique seasons and the factions, weapons, and other content they'll introduce.
However, it could well be that we actually get the details for Season 1 at Ubisoft Forward, letting players learn more about Faction Codename Ruby and the weapons, maps, and Battle Pass that'll drop.
I wonder whether the developer will talk about skill-based matchmaking or SBMM?
The game actually opens with SBMM but only up until you reach level 25, after which point the game completely opens up. Players are loving the SBMM-free life, and Ubisoft said it's all intentional.
It's there initially to let players learn the fundamentals against people of their own level, but then once you're a pro - or as close as you'll ever get - you can unleash yourself across the full gamut of players.
Okay, let's start with Xdefiant. Ubisoft has said it's one of the three games definitely featuring in the main Ubisoft Forward showcase today, so it'll be interesting to see what updates it has for this free-to-play shooter.
XDefiant hasn't been out long, debuting on May 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and it's an arena-based FPS.
Our take on it is that XDefiant is a throwback to a golden generation of Call of Duty, a kind of glorious return to 2015 with XDefiant offering Black Ops 3's specialists in all but name.
With the show happening soon, let's recap what we do know about the games we're seeing today, shall we?