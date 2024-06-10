New Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay shows how the RPG's protagonists differ when it comes to assassinations, and I can't wait to slay as stealth queen Naoe

The final day of this year's Summer Game Fest came to a close with the Ubisoft Forward showcase, in which we got an in-depth look at Assassin's Creed Shadows' stellar two protagonists - Naoe and Yasuke.

Ubisoft's brand-new Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay reveal shows off some of the stylistic differences between the action-RPG's main characters. On one hand, we have Yasuke, a legendary real-life African samurai capable of heavier combat with a more tanky feel to it. On the other, we've got Naoe - a Japanese shinobi woman with an unrivaled skill in stealth.

While Yasuke's hard-hitting blows are certainly nothing to scoff at, there's something so reminiscent of a bygone Assassin's Creed era about Naoe and her employment of stealth - I'm instantly transported into Ezio Auditore's boots when I watch her hide behind corners and traverse rainy rooftops. Her quick, silent assassinations look exhilarating to experience firsthand as the player.

Yasuke is far more forward with his attacks - where Naoe excels at giving Assassin's Creed's beloved action-adventure vibes, the male Samurai truly delivers the newer RPG elements into the gameplay. He boasts heavy armor and wields even heavier weapons, making for a louder, more direct sort of combat - an exciting one that's constant rather than the product of a build-up.

Together, the two offer a diverse range of abilities and cover opposing play styles. Personally, I'm thrilled to go back in time to the iconic series' roots with stealthy gameplay like Naoe's, but I'm also looking forward to experiencing Shadows as the franchise's first historical figure to date.

