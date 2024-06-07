Star Wars Outlaws trailer confirms Lando ahead of Ubisoft Forward gameplay reveal
That old smoothie
A brief Star Wars Outlaws trailer debuted today as part of Summer Game Fest, offering a quick glimpse at several new moments - including a card game against everybody's favorite suave gambler, Lando Calrissian.
You can check out the trailer in full below. The teaser doesn't give much detail on what's happening, but it looks like we can expect more insight from a "new gameplay reveal" this Monday at Ubisoft Forward.
This story is developing.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.