Star Wars Outlaws trailer confirms Lando ahead of Ubisoft Forward gameplay reveal

A brief Star Wars Outlaws trailer debuted today as part of Summer Game Fest, offering a quick glimpse at several new moments - including a card game against everybody's favorite suave gambler, Lando Calrissian.

You can check out the trailer in full below. The teaser doesn't give much detail on what's happening, but it looks like we can expect more insight from a "new gameplay reveal" this Monday at Ubisoft Forward.

This story is developing.