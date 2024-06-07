Summer Game Fest Live Coverage – All the SGF news as it happens
Summer Game Fest is happening today! Geoff Keighley's gaming extravaganza is back again to kick off the full Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule.
It's going to be around two hours of new trailers, updates, and other gaming news, although Keighley himself does say that it might be a quieter year this year.
While he's teased that there will "definitely be new announcements" he made a point of saying that this year's Summer Game Fest will be "largely focused on" updates for existing games.
The Summer Game Fest live show will begin on June 7 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11pm CET.
“One of the things you’ll see with the show this week is we really tried to programme some unexpected things, from smaller teams and independent studios, into the show as well, alongside some big blockbuster games and franchises that you will see in the show as well,” Keighley added.
Atlus's upcoming JRPG Metaphor: ReFantazio will also be making an appearance during Summer Game Fest. The game, which is a medieval fantasy adventure from the Persona developers, takes place in a world where people have to fight their own anxiety.
While it's unclear what exactly might be shown during SGF Live, if anything significant, Atlus is hosting an extended showcase later tonight about Metaphor: ReFantazio at 6pm PDT / 9pm EDT / 2am BST.
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is also getting a fresh trailer at Summer Game Fest. The sequel was only actually announced in April, so we've not seen that much of it yet.
What we do know though, is that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is twice as big as the first game, has revamped combat "to make it more accessible," but stays "true to the core RPG experience".
in fact, the developer is confident enough in the game to say that it's everything the first RPG "was supposed to be in the beginning".
We also know that Summer Game Fest will play host to the world premiere of Slitterhead gameplay. That's the new horror game from Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama and Bokeh Game Studio.
Unfortunately, the trailer leaked earlier today on Bokeh Games' own YouTube channel, confirming the November release date and showcasing some seriously horrific monsters.
Our very own Dustin Bailey previewed the game earlier this year. After spending some time with the game, he said Dune Awakening aims to be a true survival MMO - first by making you survive Arrakis, then by making you survive politics.
If you're excited for this one, definitely give that a read.
Another confirmed showing for Summer Game Fest is Dune Awakening. Currently without a release date, Dune Awakening is an open-world survival MMO set on Arrakis with all of its deserts and sandworms.
At Summer Game Fest, we're going to get a "very special story cinematic reveal" from developer Funcom for Dune Awakening, so it'll be interesting to see what that looks like in the wake of Dune Part 2 hitting cinemas earlier this year.
Here are series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, game director Yuya Tokuda & executive director/art director Kaname Fujioka to tell us a little bit more.
Let's start with what we do know is going to make an appearance. Monster Hunter Wilds got its full reveal at the latest PlayStation State of Play, but the second trailer is going to drop at Summer Game Fest live.
The trailer is said to contain a "new monster reveal", with Capcom's Ryozo Tsujimoto taking to the stage to talk us through the new footage and reveal fresh details about the game.
It's set to launch in 2025, so don't expect a release date but after that State of Play trailer we're definitely keen to see more.
So let's count down to the big showcase by running through some of the things we expect to see, and some that we really hope make an appearance.