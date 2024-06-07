Summer Game Fest Live Coverage – All the SGF news as it happens

Summer Game Fest is happening today! Geoff Keighley's gaming extravaganza is back again to kick off the full Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule.

It's going to be around two hours of new trailers, updates, and other gaming news, although Keighley himself does say that it might be a quieter year this year.

While he's teased that there will "definitely be new announcements" he made a point of saying that this year's Summer Game Fest will be "largely focused on" updates for existing games.

The Summer Game Fest live show will begin on June 7 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11pm CET.

“One of the things you’ll see with the show this week is we really tried to programme some unexpected things, from smaller teams and independent studios, into the show as well, alongside some big blockbuster games and franchises that you will see in the show as well,” Keighley added.