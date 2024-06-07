Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 gets brand new trailer showing off a far more raunchy medieval RPG than the original game
The latest trailer for the action RPG was shown at Summer Game Fest
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 just got a brand new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2024, showcasing plenty of characters, story, and also more glimpses of the action RPG's first-person combat system.
Developed by Warhorse Studios, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was first announced in April, over six years on from the release of the first game. The sequel will take place in the 15th century Bohemia, starring regular ol' guy Henry of Skalitz, on a quest to avenge his murdered parents.
The latest trailer is an interesting one though, with some fruit-throwing silliness and also its fair share of medieval raunchiness – I'm not sure anyone was expecting the split-second sex scene, but it sure was there.
Otherwise, we've been given another look at the action RPG's first-person combat, which looks very satisfying whether you're on horseback or fighting a soldier in one-on-one combat. There's a variety of weapons to fight your foes with, too, from axes, to bows, to explosive guns, giving us plenty of choice when it comes to different ways to slay.
Unfortunately for anyone itching to dive into the sequel, there's still no confirmed release window for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but it's still on track to release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2024. I don't mean to alarm you, but that means it should be upon us within six months, so assuming that everything remains on schedule, there's really not too long to wait.
