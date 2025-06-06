Bandai Namco unveils Code Vein 2, a stunning follow-up to the 2019 anime action RPG that still has one of the best character creators ever

During today's Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase, Bandai Namco lifted the veil on its upcoming Code Vein sequel and its release date – which isn't all that far off.



The surprise announcement came in the form of a stunning trailer featuring the iconic anime-esque style of the original action RPG, showcasing both its gorgeous visuals with cinematic moments as well as its actual gameplay. Bandai Namco's new trailer doesn't just show off the Code Vein sequel, however – it also reveals the game's release window, which is apparently set for sometime next year in 2026.



That doesn't leave too long between now and the Code Vein 2 launch, which will fall around seven years or so after the original game's own 2019 release. According to the developer, fans of the OG gem don't have to worry about missing out on the new title, either, as it's coming to virtually all platforms aside from the Nintendo Switch 2: Steam on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

CODE VEIN II — Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While the trailer doesn't detail much of the story in Code Vein 2, the description from Bandai Namco does provide fans with a glimpse of what might come. "If time were a weapon to wield," read the developer's words, "could you undo the sins of ruin? Bound By Blood, Revenants gather once more." Revenants, meaning the same vampire-like immortals brought back from death from the first Code Vein.



Comments so far see fans speculating about the potential setting and story, with one admitting they "wonder how it'll tie into Code Vein 1 and God Eater," Bandai Namco's other beloved action RPG series. Another player guesses the sequel will take place "after the true ending of Code Vein." There's no telling for sure unil the game releases, but there's thankfully not too long left to wait before 2026.

