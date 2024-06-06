Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is now The Veilguard, and we're seeing "over 15 minutes of gameplay" from its opening moments next week
"The time we spent experimenting and iterating gradually taught us a lot"
The next Dragon Age game is now dubbed 'The Veilguard,' and you don't have long to wait to see it at all.
BioWare explains in a new blog post that we're seeing official gameplay on June 11 at 8am PDT/11am EDT/4 pm BST, barely one week away. That'll include 15 minutes of gameplay from the game's opening moments, which should be a nostalgic return for those among you who have missed Thedas.
"After Dragon Age: Inquisition launched, the studio was given an incredible opportunity to explore, test, and validate a variety of gameplay concepts as we worked to determine what the next Dragon Age could look like," Dragon Age executive producer Gary McKay says. "We brought everything to the table which, yes, even included a multiplayer concept. The time we spent experimenting and iterating gradually taught us a lot.
"This work, and the amazing support from EA, helped us re-focus on creating an incredible single-player game, with all the choices, characters and world-building you’d expect from us."
McKay goes on to say that all the classic Dragon Age staples are here for The Veilguard - a standalone story in Thedas, a new lead hero, and more. You can also expect seven unique characters with "deep and compelling storylines" to accompany you on the journey.
While the Dread Wolf has got the old heave-ho from the title, McKay says they still have an important role to play, it's just that "you and your companions – not your enemies – are the heart of this new experience." That's the short of why we're getting a name change here.
Reports of Dragon Age 4's development have persisted for a while, from its initial multiplayer focus to its return to the single-player format. A recent report that said we'd see gameplay this summer also said it would release before April 2025. With less than a week until we see said gameplay, we could be in for much more.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
It's not just Dragon Age, the Summer Game Fest schedule for 2024 is packed with many, many more goodies.
Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.
The Horizon series is reportedly getting a Lego game spin-off, and it's coming to both PS5 and PC on day 1
Legally distinct Bloodborne-themed kart racer proves the PS1 era never ended - the low-poly fan game with 'Overwhelmingly Positive' Steam reviews just reached 130,000 downloads
An Xbox handheld could finally show up during the Xbox Games Showcase, but I hope it’s not a PlayStation Portal rival