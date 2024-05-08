Dragon Age: Dreadwolf reportedly set to release before April 2025, but you'll see the RPG's gameplay this summer

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is reporting releasing before March 31, 2025.

Earlier this week, publisher EA outlined its upcoming slate of games for the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025. Aside from its usual rotation of annual titles like Madden and EA FC, EA revealed it had two unspecified games to release before the current fiscal year was up.

Eurogamer now reports that one of these mysterious games is Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the long-gestating sequel to 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition. Eurogamer also reports that Dreadwolf will receive a full unveiling later this summer, which aligns with what EA and developer BioWare previously specified late last year.

This all comes after Dreadwolf has been delayed multiple times internally at BioWare over the past few years. It reported ditched live service elements back in 2021, after Anthem was completely shut down, and is now a strictly single-player game just like its predecessors, while another report claimed that Dreadwolf was originally targeting a 2023 release window.

These delays are reportedly pushing back Mass Effect 5, as BioWare goes all-in on getting the RPG sequel shipped before turning its full attention to the space-faring RPG that fans are desperately craving. Mass Effect 5 still remains in development at BioWare under EA, although it's unclear right now what stage of production the sequel is in.

Last year, EA laid off 50 BioWare developers in August, before BioWare then laid off all its unionized QA workers later that same year in October.

