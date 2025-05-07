Dragon Age veteran says his team was "jerked around" because EA didn't care about big RPGs like Mass Effect: Andromeda, just Anthem

A former Dragon Age boss says he felt his team was "jerked around" by EA, but that BioWare's corporate overlords weren't really interested in Mass Effect either.

In a new video, former Dragon Age executive producer Mark Darrah explains how, in 2017, he witnessed a BioWare first: In the "final push" towards the release of Mass Effect: Andromeda, he led a "final team" that came on to help the series' black sheep get out the door. Unfortunately, it seems that wasn't a decision Darrah was particularly happy with.

How 2017 Changed BioWare 1000 Ways - YouTube Watch On

"My feeling at the time," he explains, "was the Dragon Age team was feeling jerked around. We were feeling like we were getting no support from BioWare or EA, which was basically true."

He maintains that moving senior leadership away from a project - in this case the game that would eventually become Dragon Age: The Veilguard many years later - was an "incredibly dangerous" strategy that stemmed from EA being "disinterested" in BioWare.

That disinterest didn't last too much longer, however. Darrah says that EA wasn't "particularly interested" in Mass Effect: Andromeda, "because they had little to gain from the success of Andromeda and little to lose from its failure." In fact, the company "had a lot more incentive for BioWare to move onto the next thing that they could tie themselves to."

That "next thing" was Anthem. While theoretically that loot-shooting service game could have become a major BioWare cash-cow, it failed utterly, grinding to an abrupt halt barely a few weeks after launch.

BioWare initially discussed rebooting the game, but those plans were eventually abandoned in favor of a return to the single-player RPGs that made its name - last year's Veilguard and the upcoming Mass Effect 5.

BioWare remains responsible for many of the best RPG games out there.