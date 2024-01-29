New Dragon Ball fighting game has 164 roster slots - and that includes at least 11 different Gokus

By Anne-Marie Ostler
published

Goku fans will be well catered for in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
(Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Bandai Namco has unveiled a selection of characters playable in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, and it looks like fans of Goku and Vegeta will be spoiled for choice. 

Announced at The Game Awards 2023, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is said to feature authentic combat moves and signature abilities from "an incredible number of playable characters." Fortunately, it turns out the large roster wasn't an exaggeration, as the upcoming game will have no less than 164 fighters to choose from.

The first 24 have been officially announced by the publisher and are made up of 11 different Gokus and 13 variants of his lifelong rival Vegeta. This includes various versions of their mighty Super Saiyan forms. The tweet below by @Okami13_ contains the lineup as it currently stands. 

See more

The announcement comes alongside a new trailer showcasing the battles and spectacular visuals we can look forward to when the game launches on PC and new-gen consoles. The footage ends with a look at the roster, which contains a total of 164 slots. Other characters previously mentioned by Bandai Namco, such as Piccolo, Krillin, Tien, and Yamcha, appear here alongside Goku and Vegeta, and the many empty slots leave plenty of room for speculation as to who else will be making an appearance.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is the fourth Budokai Tenkaichi game, and with the series dormant for more than a decade, fans are beyond excited to finally get a brand-new entry. With no mention of even a release date so far, it remains to be seen whether or not it will meet their lofty expectations.

In the meantime, why not check out our pick of the best fighting games.

Anne-Marie Ostler
Anne-Marie Ostler
Freelance Writer

Originally from Ireland, I moved to the UK in 2014 to pursue a Games Journalism and PR degree at Staffordshire University. Following that, I've freelanced for GamesMaster, Games TM, Official PlayStation Magazine and, more recently, Play and GamesRadar+. My love of gaming sprang from successfully defeating that first Goomba in Super Mario Bros on the NES. These days, PlayStation is my jam. When not gaming or writing, I can usually be found scouring the internet for anything Tomb Raider related to add to my out of control memorabilia collection.