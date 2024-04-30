Tekken 8 just took its first major price cut

Tekken 8 has been on the shelves for a couple of months now, but it’s always resisted discounts. The $69.99 fighting game has been hovering at MSRP for some time, but if you’ve been waiting for a decent discount on the latest installment now’s your time to pounce.

Amazon has the Launch Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X for $20 off right now, drop-kicking that rate all the way down to $49.99 (was $69.99) . That’s a fantastic result considering we’ve been stuck at $70 for such a long time - and with DLC announcements only just hitting the airwaves.

In truth, we would have expected these kinds of prices to hit a little sooner than this. We generally see PS5 deals like this landing in the second month of a game’s life cycle. It’s easy to see why we’ve been made to wait, though. Tekken 8 massively outpaced its predecessor in its first month on the shelves, belting out two million copies overall. Games of that popularity level can take some time to slash their prices - but we seem to be reaping the rewards today.

Tekken 8 (PS5 and Xbox Series X) | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you’ve been patiently waiting for a discount over the last few months, you’ve certainly been rewarded here. Amazon dropped the rate of its special Launch Edition of Tekken 8 earlier this week, offering up a fantastic $49.99 sale price. That’s the first major discount we’ve ever seen on the popular fighter title. Buy it if: ✅ You’re a beginner to fighting games

✅ You like multiplayer games

✅ You’re happy to dive into complex gameplay Don't buy it if: ❌ You don’t like fighting games Price Check: Walmart: $49.99 | Best Buy: $69.99



Should you buy Tekken 8?

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Of course, if you don’t like fighting games Tekken 8 isn’t going to be for you. But if you’re reading this, chances are you like smacking down an enemy or two. Tekken 8 has seen massive success for its 3D fighting style and complex character rosters. That said, newbies are still going to have a good time here. Tekken 8 has a fantastic intro suite of tutorials and demo fights that can get you up to speed with the basics pretty quickly.

From there it’s about honing your own playstyle and practicing those perfectly timed combos. Those beginner stages make this an excellent entry point - the game itself isn’t any less punishing than previous entries, there’s just a greater emphasis on getting new players involved here.

Once you’ve got your head in the fight there’s a whole bunch of new mechanics and combat systems to keep things feeling fresh for more veteran players. Our Tekken 8 review proclaimed “we’re in the Golden Age for fighting games, and Tekken is the king.” So yeah, we recommend picking this one up.