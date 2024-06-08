Black Myth: Wukong's stealthy Xbox delay means Steam's most-wishlisted game is now coming to PC and PS5 first

If you were enamored with the Black Myth: Wukong collector's edition during today's Summer Game Fest Live reveal and then thought it a bit odd that Xbox was conspicuously absent from the pre-order splash page, you were right. It turns out the Xbox version of the most-wishlisted game on Steam will now arrive sometime after PS5 and PC get it on August 20.

"Note that a release date for the physical editions is pending," a press release from developer Game Science says of the deluxe and collector's editions, quickly adding that "release timing for the Xbox Series X|S version will be disclosed at a later time."

The cynic in me wants to assume that the weaker hardware of the Xbox Series S has once again delayed the Xbox release of a multiplatform current-gen game, and frankly this read ain't even that cynical. That is, after all, exactly what happened with the long-delayed Xbox port of Baldur's Gate 3 ; Larian couldn't get the game's splitscreen co-op up to snuff on the S and had to cut the feature entirely to get the port out. That said, I'm only speculating that Game Science is now facing a similar issue with its game, which certainly appears to be graphically intense.

As it happens, Summer Game Fest served up a preview of another promising action RPG, and with a clearer Soulslike twist. I was already kinda down for Enotria's Italian soulslike, and now I've seen its trident-blunderbuss, I'm all in , as our own Ali Jones puts it.

Keep the action RPGs coming: Monster Hunter Wilds confirms crossplay for all platforms in a series first, and quietly reveals what might be its most important monster .