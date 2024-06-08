Black Myth: Wukong's stealthy Xbox delay means Steam's most-wishlisted game is now coming to PC and PS5 first
Details on the Xbox version of the hotly anticipated action RPG are coming "later"
If you were enamored with the Black Myth: Wukong collector's edition during today's Summer Game Fest Live reveal and then thought it a bit odd that Xbox was conspicuously absent from the pre-order splash page, you were right. It turns out the Xbox version of the most-wishlisted game on Steam will now arrive sometime after PS5 and PC get it on August 20.
"Note that a release date for the physical editions is pending," a press release from developer Game Science says of the deluxe and collector's editions, quickly adding that "release timing for the Xbox Series X|S version will be disclosed at a later time."
The cynic in me wants to assume that the weaker hardware of the Xbox Series S has once again delayed the Xbox release of a multiplatform current-gen game, and frankly this read ain't even that cynical. That is, after all, exactly what happened with the long-delayed Xbox port of Baldur's Gate 3; Larian couldn't get the game's splitscreen co-op up to snuff on the S and had to cut the feature entirely to get the port out. That said, I'm only speculating that Game Science is now facing a similar issue with its game, which certainly appears to be graphically intense.
As it happens, Summer Game Fest served up a preview of another promising action RPG, and with a clearer Soulslike twist. I was already kinda down for Enotria's Italian soulslike, and now I've seen its trident-blunderbuss, I'm all in, as our own Ali Jones puts it.
Keep the action RPGs coming: Monster Hunter Wilds confirms crossplay for all platforms in a series first, and quietly reveals what might be its most important monster.
Austin freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree, and he's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize that his position as a senior writer is just a cover up for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a focus on news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.